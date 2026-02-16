This Penguins Trade Already Looks Like A Home Run

This Penguins move is already looking like a home run.
Back in December, the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired forward Egor Chinakhov from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Danton Heinen, a 2026 second-round pick, and a 2027 third-round pick. This was after Chinakhov was the subject of rumors for quite some time after requesting a trade from Columbus.
The Penguins' decision to take a chance on Chinakhov was understandable. The 2020 first-round pick undoubtedly has good upside, and the Penguins were hoping that the change of scenery would help him take that next step. So far, it is fair to say that the Penguins' decision to acquire Chinakhov has already been a home run.
Chinakhov has been excellent for the Penguins since his arrival, and the truth is in his stats. In 18 games so far since being acquired by the Penguins, Chinakhov has recorded eight goals, four assists, and 12 points. This is after he had just three goals and three assists in 29 games for the Blue Jackets before being traded to Pittsburgh.
Yet, what's more encouraging is that Chinakhov was on fire for the Penguins before the Olympic break. The 6-foot-1 forward has recorded five goals and eight points over his last eight games alone for Pittsburgh.
With this, there is no question that Chinakhov is proving to be a great addition to the Penguins' roster. It will be fascinating to see how he builds on it from here.