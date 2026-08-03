Top-20 Penguins' Prospects 2026, No. 20: Defenseman Continues To Make Steady Progress

Being grouped in with the other three is no small thing, especially since those are arguably the best three blueliners in the Penguins’ system right now. Like Harding, Pietila does have some offensive upside, but the bread and butter of his game is his reliability and steadiness, which is something Pittsburgh will need down the line on its NHL club if higher-risk offensive defenseman like Brunicke are part of the picture. If he can become a steady, reliable bottom-pair defenseman - which is likely his ceiling - that's still a win.