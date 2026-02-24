TRADE: Penguins & Avalanche Swap Defensemen

The Penguins have made a change to their blueline.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have announced that they have acquired defenseman Samuel Girard and a 2028 second-round pick from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for blueliner Brett Kulak.
Girard appeared in 40 games this season with the Avalanche, where he had three goals, nine assists, 12 points, and a plus-12 rating. This is after he had three goals and 24 points in 73 games this past season with Colorado.
Girard will be more than a rental for the Penguins, as the 27-year-old blueliner has a $5 million cap hit until the end of next season.
As for Kulak, his time with the Penguins organization has come to a quick end. The Penguins brought him in earlier this season in the deal that sent goalie Tristan Jarry to the Edmonton Oilers.
Kulak played in 25 games for the Penguins following being acquired from Edmonton, where he had one goal and seven points.