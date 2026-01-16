Two Penguins' Prospects Named To AHL All-Star Classic

Broz, 23, has appeared in just one NHL game for the Penguins this season, but he has continued to build off a strong 2024-25 rookie campaign in the AHL for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) Penguins. He has recorded 13 goals and 26 points in 33 games this season to go along with a plus-8, and he leads all WBS skaters in points and goals.