Two Penguins' Prospects Named To AHL All-Star Classic

On Thursday, two Pittsburgh Penguins' prospects were recognized for the strong seasons they are having.
Forward Tristan Broz and goaltender Sergei Murashov were named to the Atlantic Division's team for the AHL All-Star Classic, which will take place Feb. 10-11 in Rockford, Ill. The rosters were chosen by a committee of AHL coaches.
It will be the first AHL All-Star appearance for both players.
Broz, 23, has appeared in just one NHL game for the Penguins this season, but he has continued to build off a strong 2024-25 rookie campaign in the AHL for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) Penguins. He has recorded 13 goals and 26 points in 33 games this season to go along with a plus-8, and he leads all WBS skaters in points and goals.
Murashov, 21, saw a pair of brief stints at the NHL leve this season, posting a 1-1-2 record with a 2.56 goals-against average and .897 save percentage in five appearances. For most of the AHL season, Murashov led the league in both goals-against average and save percentage, but a recent two-game slide dropped him down to third.
He is 13-4-0 with a 2.03 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage in 18 AHL appearances this season.