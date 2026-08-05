2026-27 Pittsburgh Penguins Player Projections: Bryan Rust

He'll ride shotgun with Crosby on the top line at 5v5, but his power play deployment will be the more interesting one. He's usually on the top PP unit, but that could change this year with the continued emergence of Egor Chinakhov. Chinakhov has arguably the best shot on the Penguins, and their top PP unit could use more of it this year. He feels like the natural replacement for Rust, who can easily slide to PP2.