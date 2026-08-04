"I thought he really stood out in the two games (in WBS)," said Penguins' director of player development Tom Kostopoulos. "I thought his skating looked really powerful. His puck skills look good. He's a competitor. He might stand out in our organization among prospects of guys that want the puck, that play with hunger and a desperation to win puck battles. If [people] watched him last year in Portland, he would rip your head off to win a puck battle, and it's contagious. It moves around the lineup and everyone, it gets his linemates and teammates to buy in.