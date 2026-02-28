Could Egor Chinakhov Help Extend Malkin's Career?

Malkin’s playmaking is still legitimate, too. He is on pace for 68 assists, which would be the second-highest total of his career behind his 2008-09 campaign in which he registered 35 goals and 78 assists for 113 points. He is probably beyond the point in his career where he will be putting the puck in the back of the net with much regularity, but that’s almost a non-issue if he can consistently set up a player who is capable of putting the puck in the back of the net with regularity.