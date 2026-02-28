Malkin: Contract Extension Talks Will 'Wait [Until] End Of Season'

The 39-year-old revealed that, after conversations with agent J.P. Barry, the Penguins and Malkin will not negotiate a potential extension until after the 2025-26 season concludes. This news comes after Penguins' GM and POHO Kyle Dubas told reporters at the beginning of the season that the two parties would convene during the Olympic break and see where the other was at in terms of a decision on Malkin's career.