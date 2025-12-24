Crosby Reaches Milestone For Second Consecutive Game

The big milestone may have come for Pittsburgh Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby on Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens, when he surpassed Mario Lemieux to become the Penguins' all-time leader in points.

But that doesn't mean Crosby will stop reaching milestones with relative frequency. And, in fact, he reached another one on Tuesday during a 6-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

With an assist on a Bryan Rust goal in the first period, Crosby registered the 1,080th assist of his career, which made him surpass Adam Oates to give him sole possession of eighth on the NHL's all-time assists leaderboard.

He will need 30 more assists to surpass Joe Thornton, who is currently seventh all-time.

Crosby, 38, has 645 goals and 1,725 points in his storied NHL career, and - with another point-per-game season - he has the chance to climb to sixth all-time in NHL scoring. Crosby could also land at sixth all-time in assists this season if all continues to go at his current pace.

Right now, Crosby has 20 goals and 38 points in 36 games this season.

Alone At The Top Of Penguins' History, Sidney Crosby Keeps Redefining Greatness

