Does It Make Sense To Bring Back Anthony Mantha?

Mantha was coming off a torn ACL that limited him to only 13 games during the 2024-25 season, and the Penguins thought he'd be a good bounce-back candidate. They put him on the second line to start this season, and he was an instant fit with Evgeni Malkin and Justin Brazeau before he developed more chemistry with Ben Kindel on the third line (and Brazeau after he was moved off the second line).