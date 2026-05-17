Does It Make Sense To Bring Back Anthony Mantha?

Anthony Mantha had a great regular season, but after a tough playoff run, does it make sense for the Penguins to bring him back>
Going into the 2025-26 season, Anthony Mantha was a good bet to be the next Anthony Beauvillier for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
The Penguins signed Beauvillier to a cheap one-year deal heading into the 2024-25 season before flipping him at the trade deadline to the Washington Capitals for a second-round pick. He compiled 13 goals and 20 points in 63 games with the Penguins before he was moved.
Mantha was coming off a torn ACL that limited him to only 13 games during the 2024-25 season, and the Penguins thought he'd be a good bounce-back candidate. They put him on the second line to start this season, and he was an instant fit with Evgeni Malkin and Justin Brazeau before he developed more chemistry with Ben Kindel on the third line (and Brazeau after he was moved off the second line).
Mantha scored some huge goals during the regular season and had his best season overall, finishing with 33 goals and 64 points in 81 games. He helped the Penguins exceed expectations and qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2021-22 season. He played so well that Penguins general manager/president Kyle Dubas couldn't afford to move him at the 2026 trade deadline.
However, once the playoffs started, Mantha's game went downhill, and he was a complete non-factor in the Penguins' first-round loss against the Philadelphia Flyers. He came into this year's playoffs with no goals and only six points in 14 playoff games and finished the series against the Flyers with only one point (an assist in Game 5).
The puck followed Mantha throughout Game 6 in Philadelphia, especially in the third period and overtime, but he flubbed every chance he got, and the Penguins eventually lost on a Cam York goal in the final three minutes of the first OT.
Earlier this week, Dubas spoke about Mantha's season, calling it "great." He also confirmed that he spoke with him in his exit interview, but hasn't talked with his agent.
“It’s hard to say it wasn’t a great fit and great season for Anthony," Dubas said on Tuesday.
"I talked directly to Anthony in his exit interview. Haven’t had any discussion with his agent. He was pretty clear with me what his intentions are. That’s private and personal for him. That’s not on me to say that here publicly. But we’ll see how all the other things materialize, and we can always circle back.”
While it's still early in the offseason, Dubas's statement that Mantha was clear with him about his intentions suggests he plans to test the market. Who could blame him? He's coming off an outstanding season and will get some good offers from teams that are looking for more scoring. The free-agent market isn't strong either, and it could lead to a bidding war for his services.
The Penguins have all the cap space in the world to pay him, but he's also going to be another year older (32) when the 2026-27 season starts and is coming off a career-best season. It's unlikely that Mantha will ever repeat that kind of production.
The Penguins still need to get younger and that will be a high priority for Dubas this offseason. He wants to find those difference-making players who are in their 20s that they lack.
Mantha was a brilliant signing by Dubas last offseason and worked out better than anyone could've imagined. He's also a player that the Penguins don't need to attach themselves to for another contract.
Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!