Does Michael Kesselring Make Sense For The Penguins?

Kyle Dubas and the Pittsburgh Penguins plan to take a big step next season, and it starts with improving the blue line - something Buffalo Sabres' defenseman Michael Kesselring might be able to help with.
During the 2025-26 season, the Pittsburgh Penguins largely featured a new-look blueline beyond the likes of longtime NHL veterans Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang.
The one remaining slot on the right side was a carousel, beginning with rookie Harrison Brunicke and ending in a rotation between Connor Clifton, Jack St. Ivany, and Ilya Solovyov. The left side - other than Ryan Shea, who was given an opportunity to play a bigger role and broke out in a big way - had entirely new faces for most of the season in Parker Wotherspoon, Caleb Jones, and Matt Dumba, then, eventually, Brett Kulak and Sam Girard.
Even though the Penguins were better on the blue line last season, it's still an area of weakness that needs addressing, which is something that Penguins' general manager and president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas mentioned in his end-of-season press conference in May.
And there is one blueliner who might just make sense for where the Penguins are at right now.
26-year-old Buffalo Sabres' defenseman Michael Kesselring was acquired from Utah - along with forward Josh Doan - last summer as part of the trade that sent JJ Peterka to the Mammoth. The hope for the Sabres was that Kesselring would tandem with Owen Power in top-four and be a staple for them, mostly on the left side despite being a right-shot blueliner.
Unfortunately, injuries and inconsistencies derailed the 6-foot-5, 215-pound defenseman's first season with the Sabres. He played in only 34 regular season games and one playoff game, registering just two points and coming in even in the plus-minus department. The acquisition of Logan Stanley from the Winnipeg Jets at the trade deadline limited his playing time and his growth into a larger role post-injury, and now, the Sabres have some decisions to make on the blue line.
Stanley is a pending unrestricted free agent, as is veteran Luke Schenn (likely a true rental) and forward Alex Tuch. They are due to give Zach Benson - a pending restricted free agent - a relatively handsome pay raise after a solid campaign. Peyton Krebs is also a free agent, as are two other forwards, and left blueliner Bowen Byram has only one year left on his current deal at $6.25 million.
And, given all that, they have only $11.9 million in cap space to work with. Sure, that's enough to fill out the roster, but to keep everyone plus improve? Probably not.
Kesselring - also a pending-RFA - only made $1.4 million last season. He's also coming off of a letdown campaign. So, it could be the perfect time for Dubas to buy low - like he did with Egor Chinakhov - on a player with some nice upside as a top-four staple, whether that's through the RFA sign-then-trade market or through offer sheet.
The Penguins could, reasonably, offer sheet Kesselring in a range that the Sabres wouldn't want to pay given their cap situation, but they might also be able to acquire him for less in the trade market. Either way, it's a risk probably worth taking for Pittsburgh.
His large frame and the strong two-way play he showcased with Utah over parts of three seasons - recording 12 goals and 50 points in 156 games - is likely closer to the version of Kesselring that the Sabres thought they were getting, and he's just the type of player that Dubas likes to target.
Although Karlsson found a fair amount of chemistry with Wotherspoon on Pittsburgh's top pairing last season, Letang had a rotating carousel of partners, and he could probably benefit from an extended look alongside a young blueliner who is capable of shouldering a heavier load than some of his partners from last season.
And, simply put, it just gives the Penguins more options on their left side, especially if Shea leaves in free agency. They have Wotherspoon under contract for one more year - same with Girard - and Caleb Jones and Owen Pickering figure to be battling for a spot, too. However, even Wotherspoon - despite the breakout season he had - is 28 with no guarantee that he'll replicate his success from 2025-26. The Penguins could use a higher-upside option on their left side, and because Kesselring had a disappointing season, they should have to pay an arm and a leg for him.
Combine all of the upside and what is likely to be a relatively low cost, Kesselring is well-worth the gamble by Dubas and the Penguins, especially if they are looking to take a big step next season. He may not be the biggest deal of the summer, but a trade for him should help the Penguins in the short-term and, hopefully, the long-term, too.
Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!