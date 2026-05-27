Now That Malkin Is Signed, It's Time For The Chinakhov Extension To Be Finalized

Of his 18 goals with the Penguins, seven were assisted by Malkin, with six of those tallies being primary assists. Chinakhov spent the better part of the last month of the season - beginning with Malkin’s exit from the lineup due to a five-game suspension in early March - playing on a line with either Rickard Rakell or Sidney Crosby, and he also found success with those guys. But of the 10 goals he scored before Malkin was suspended, Malkin factored in on six.