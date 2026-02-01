Logo
Erik Karlsson Hits Career Milestone On Saturday

Hunter Hodies
2h
Erik Karlsson notched his 700th assist during Saturday's game.

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson hit another milestone during Saturday's 6-5 win over the New York Rangers.

Karlsson notched his 700th assist on Rickard Rakell's power play goal that made it 4-1 in the third period, becoming the 12th defenseman in NHL history to accomplish that feat. He's also the eighth-fastest defenseman to reach that milestone.

Karlsson is also only the second Swedish defenseman to hit 700 assists, joining Nicklas Lidstrom, who finished is career with 878. 

Karlsson only needs 13 more assists to pass Scott Stevens for the 11th most assists among all defensemen in NHL history. He needs 43 more to move into the top 10 all-time. 

The Penguins held on to beat the Rangers 6-5 on Saturday and have won six in a row heading into Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators

