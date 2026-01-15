Evgeni Malkin Ties Former Penguin On NHL's All-Time Goals List

Evgeni Malkin is moving up the NHL's all-time goals list.
Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin continued to climb the NHL's all-time goals list on Tuesday night.
His tying goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning was the 524th goal of his career, good for 38th all-time alongside Bryan Trottier, who won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 1991 and 1992.
Malkin's goal was a perfect shot and it came after a lot of hard work in the offensive zone with the goaltender pulled. The goal secured the Penguins a point before they lost 2-1 in a shootout.
Malkin's next goal would be his 525th and would put him in a tie with Marian Hossa for 37th on the NHL's all-time goals list. Malkin has two goals in his last four games, so it won't be long until he passes Hossa on this list.
Malkin also has three points in his last four games and will try to help the Penguins break their three-game losing streak on Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers.