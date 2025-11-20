For Pittsburgh Penguins' Olympic Goaltender Artūrs Šilovs, No Stage Is Too Big

Pittsburgh Penguins' goaltender Artūrs Šilovs is enjoying quite a fast start to what is, technically, considered his rookie season in the NHL.

The native of Riga, Latvia suited up for the Vancouver Canucks in 10 games during the 2024 playoffs, and he performed pretty well for a guy with only nine games of NHL experience spread across two seasons prior to that. Unfortunately - for the Canucks' sixth-round pick in 2019 - the emergence of Kevin Lankinen in Vancouver and the commitment to veteran Thatcher Demko didn't leave much room for Šilovs going forward with the Canucks, even though he led the Abbotsford Canucks to their first-ever AHL championship last season with a .931 save percentage and five shutouts through 24 games.

So, he was dealt to the Penguins this summer for a fourth-round pick and a lower-level prospect. And he's made a huge impact so far.

Heck, the 24-year-old's .917 save percentage this season has been enough to catch the attention of folks around the league, as he is involved in some early-season Calder Trophy talks. In fact, he has been one of the best goaltenders in the league up to this point, with the third-highest save percentage among NHL goaltenders with at least 10 appearances.

There's no doubt that Šilovs came to Pittsburgh with a lot to prove and some pressure to perform, and he has risen to the occasion thus far. But what some may not know is that Šilovs has also already performed well at the highest levels of international hockey - and he will have another chance to do so for Team Latvia at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina.

As one of the first six players named to Team Latvia's Olympic squad - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender ⁠Elvis Merzļikins, Canucks forward Teddy Blueger, Tampa Bay Lightning center ⁠Zemgus Girgensons, Philadelphia Flyers center Rodrigo Abols, and Florida Panthers defenseman Uvis⁠ ⁠Balinskis are the others - Šilovs is getting an opportunity that he hasn't yet experienced, even if he has thrived on Latvian national teams.

“It’s always an honor to represent your country, especially [for the] Olympics," Šilovs said. "NHL players didn’t have a chance to play in the past, what, 10 years? I think it’s a great opportunity to see the best of the best, especially representing the national team... it’s a special team. Everyone is doing anything for the cause.”

And saying he's "thrived" on Latvia's national teams is a bit of an understatement. He turned heads at the 2022 IIHF World Championship, when he put up a .952 save percentage and 1.22 goals-against average in four appearances despite a 2-2 record - giving his team a chance in every game. For IIHF competition in general that year, Šilovs appeared in six games and posted a whopping .968 save percentage and 0.87 goals-against average against some high-level competition, including Sweden and Finland.

He followed that up in 2023 with a .921 save percentage in 10 appearances at the World Championship, which - once again - caught the attention of many, especially since Latvia was one of the biggest surprises of that tournament when they won the Bronze Medal game over Team USA, 4-3, and went 7-3 overall in the tournament.

Canucks Blueger & Šilovs Named To Latvia's 2026 Winter Olympic Games Preliminary Roster

Teddy Blueger and Artūrs Šilovs are headed to the Olympics. The two Vancouver Canucks players were among the first six named to <a href="https://x.com/IIHFHockey/status/1934496913610486061/photo/1">Latvia's preliminary roster</a> for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. As for the other four named, they were Elvis Merzļikins, Uvis Balinskis, Zemgus Girgensons and former Canucks draft pick, Rodrigo Ābols.

Of course, Šilovs was a huge part of the team's success. But he gave a lot of credit to the fans and to the fact that high-level hockey is becoming more and more prevalent in his home country.

“I think more guys are now playing outside of Latvia, and we can see a lot of junior guys are playing Canadian or American or or somewhere else and top in Europe," he said. "So I think it gives a lot of experience for the guys, and when they get together for, like, U20s, or their first international game, I think they have a confidence that they’ve already played against good players. There’s a lot of [draft picks] and guys who are probably going to play in the NHL like two, three years later.

"So, I think that gives confidence for a lot of guys. You’ve already seen the skill, what can happen and what can’t happen, and I think just getting experience. Because if you’ve never seen anything like that, it’s really hard to say, ‘Oh, we’re going to play good.’ I feel like, for smaller countries and for less developed countries which don’t have hockey that much, it’s really tough. You can’t compare the guys who play in their local tournament and then try to play against some of the best, right?”

BREAKING: Abbotsford Canucks Win 2025 Calder Cup

After a magical <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/vancouver-canucks/latest-news/the-abbotsford-canucks-road-to-the-2025-calder-cup-final">playoff run</a> filled with standout performances, the <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/vancouver-canucks/latest-news/it-s-all-about-the-next-game-abbotsford-canucks-discuss-calder-cup-finals-game-5-mentality">Abbotsford Canucks</a> have officially won the 2025 Calder Cup. This is Abbotsford’s first Calder Cup win in franchise history and their first time making it out of the second round since their inaugural season in 2021. They clinched the Calder Cup after a 3–2 Game 6 win against the Charlotte Checkers in the Calder Cup Finals. The last time the <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/vancouver-canucks">Vancouver Canucks</a>’ AHL affiliate made it to the Calder Cup Finals was when the <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/vancouver-canucks/latest-news/looking-back-on-the-2015-utica-comets-run-to-the-calder-cup-finals">Utica Comets</a> did so in 2015.

And playing against some of the best internationally - in addition to his playoff experience in both the AHL and NHL - has given Šilovs that "ice-in-the-veins" mentality that is a requirement for the NHL's best goaltenders. Part of the reason so many folks are excited about what prospect Sergei Murashov could do at the highest level is because of that exact thing.

Well, Šilovs has it, too. He plays at his best when the stakes are highest, and no stage is too big for him. And that hasn't gone unnoticed by his teammates and his coach.

"He's gained some really good experiences in his career so far, and he's obviously still a relatively young guy," Muse said. "I think those things, they seem to all kind of stack up. To have that run that he had last year, and then to have the playoffs before, and then you also look at some of the different experiences that he's had in international play... you look at it and see he's not that old. He's got all these things already, and you own those now. You own those experiences, and you carry them with you."

Like some of his teammates in Sidney Crosby (Canada), Erik Karlsson (Sweden), Rickard Rakell (Sweden), and Bryan Rust (USA), playing on, arguably, the biggest possible stage at the Olympics is a huge motivating factor for Šilovs this season, especially since - again - he has never had the chance to participate prior to 2026.

And if his track record - and his play so far this season - is any indication, he should give Team Latvia a pretty good chance to remain competitive in every game during the tournament. And he is excited for the opportunity.

“I’ve never been in an Olympics, so it’s just awesome to be a part of it," Šilovs said. "[It's my] first time for the Olympics to experience things, experience the way it is there, and see how the Olympics work. So, yeah, it's just very exciting.”

'It's Huge For Me': Olympics Big Motivating Factor For Penguins' Players This Season

The 2026 Olympic Games in Milano Cortina are a huge motivating factor for several Pittsburgh Penguins' players like Erik Karlsson, Rickard Rakell, and Bryan Rust - as well as for the entirety of the NHL.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!