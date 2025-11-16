'It's Huge For Me': Olympics Big Motivating Factor For Penguins' Players This Season

After a decade of starvation, fans and players finally got to experience the magic and fanfare surrounding international hockey when the NHL's 4 Nations Tournament took place last February.

The NHL Global Series had, of course, already returned a few years prior after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this season's two-game set is underway between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators. Although it's still a chance for players to experience hockey away from the regular routine of the NHL season, the annual series doesn't feature best-on-best like 4 Nations, the World Championship, or the Olympics.

And at the end of the day, the chance to play best-on-best hockey is a key motivating factor for a lot of players this season - and, particularly, a lot of Penguins. Pittsburgh's GM and POHO Kyle Dubas said as much during his season-opening press conference when discussing Swedish players Rickard Rakell and Erik Karlsson as well as Team USA hopeful Bryan Rust - all three of whom appeared in trade rumors throughout the summer.

With the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina just around the corner, they all have a bit of a chip on their shoulder.

"All three of them have a huge amount to play for," Dubas said. "I think, for those three players in particular - plus others on our roster - they all want to be there, they all want to play in it, and I think that provides us the opportunity to really push them forward and continue to preserve where they're at as they continue to age but also try to find another level for them that can help them be on those national teams."

The captain concurred with that sentiment.

"I agree," Sidney Crosby said. "I think that, throughout the league, I'm sure that's the case. There's always extra motivation with guys trying to make teams or, for guys that have already made it, they know what's to come. So, I think any Olympic year, you tend to see guys try to elevate."

And there are five main Olympic locks and hopefuls in the locker room - Crosby (Team Canada) and goaltender Arturs Silovs (Team Latvia) have already secured spots as part of the "First Six" for their countries - who went into this season motivated to elevate for various reasons, including the Olympics. And they have, largely, succeeded so far.

Rust missed the first few games of the season due to injury, but since then, he has recorded five goals and 15 points in 16 games. Rakell - although currently out with a broken hand - played on Sweden's 4 Nations Roster, should be ready in plenty of time for the Olympics, and started the season with three goals and eight points in nine games.

And then there's Karlsson, who was one of the first players named to Sweden's 4 Nations roster - and who wasn't named as one of the First Six this time around. Karlsson, 35, has been magnificent to begin the 2025-26 season, as he has a goal and 12 points in 18 games and could probably have a whole lot more with the way he's played.

Karlsson is confident that he's still a top player in the league - and, heading into the season, he believed he would eventually be named to Team Sweden's roster for the Olympics.

"Obviously, I'm aiming to play in the Olympics, and as of right now, I think I'm a lock on that team," Karlsson said during training camp. "I still have to prove myself and show them I can still play at a very high level. And I think I've done that up until now, but now I've got to continue that.

"I'm obviously happy for all the guys that got the nod to go already, I think they're all very deserving of it. Again, a very important thing for me is to represent Sweden, especially at the Olympics. It's been a while since we had that opportunity, so that's obviously a big motivator for me and same as it is a big motivator for me to come in here and show I can be a top player in this league still, which I believe I am."

Karlsson had the opportunity to play in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia, when he led all tournament defensemen in points (four goals, eight points) and tied for the all-around lead in points with ex-Penguin and three-time Stanley Cup champion Phil Kessel. However, his fellow countryman, Rakell, has not yet gotten that opportunity.

Rakell - drafted 30th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in 2011 - was only a rookie when the Sochi games took place. He did make Team Sweden's roster for 4 Nations as a replacement, but he was part of that "sweet spot" - as Dubas put it - of players between 2014 and 2026 who did not have the chance to play at highest level internationally during the primes of their careers.

So, the chance to represent Sweden at the Olympics this time around is certainly something that is on Rakell's mind.

"It's huge for me," Rakell said. "For the Penguins, for me to have a better season than last year, it was important for me to have a good summer, and I just tried to improve on the things that I wanted to improve from last year. Obviously, getting a chance to play in the Olympics... I've never had the chance before. So, yeah, that would be huge for me, and it's a great motivator for the season."

Rust, 33, may be a bit more of a longshot to make Team USA's roster. Of course, that is no knock on Rust, who has put together six straight seasons of 20 or more goals and is - once again - hovering around point-per-game this season. His lineup and deployment versatility might give him a bit of a boost, but there is simply so much talent vying for USA's roster - and young talent such as Tage Thompson and Clayton Keller, who didn't make the 4 Nations roster last season - that he will really have to separate himself to earn the opportunity to don the red, white, and blue.

He was invited to Team USA's Olympic Camp this summer, and he does have a connection to Team USA head coach - and former Penguins' bench boss - Mike Sullivan, who has always spoken very highly of Rust. But, regardless, Rust is grateful for the fact that he's even in the conversation.

"It's awesome," Rust said. "I'm extremely gracious for the opportunity just to be at that camp over the summer and be in the mix of players who are considered. My focus is here first and foremost, but obviously, having the opportunity to represent my country at the highest level possible would be an exceptional dream come true. That's obviously a goal of mine, but I'm trying not to think about it too much."

Rust also agreed that the Winter Games are a motivating factor for a lot of the guys in the room who may be in the mix - even for the captain, who already has a spot locked down.

"I think guys who are in the mix are definitely thinking about it," Rust said, smiling. "I know Sid's probably always got it in the back of his mind to make sure his game's in top form even though he may not admit it.

"But everybody's excited about it, and guys who have an opportunity, I think, are really trying to get their games in order and make sure they're playing good, quality hockey to give themselves the best opportunity to make the team or to make sure they're playing well heading into it."

At the end of the day, every player in the Penguins' locker room is playing for the common purpose to win hockey games and make the Stanley Cup playoffs. The players realize that their focus has to be in Pittsburgh in-season - and they are doing an excellent job keeping it that way, as the Penguins are currently in an Eastern Conference playoff spot at 9-5-4.

But they know what's on the line. And - regardless of whether they're still vying for a spot or they're already heading to Milano Cortina - the opportunity to represent their countries on the biggest possible stage speaks to these players in a way that transcends the sport.

"It's always an honor to represent your country, especially in the Olympics," Silovs said. "Especially [because] NHL players haven't had the chance to play in the past, what, eight years? I think it's a great opportunity to see the best of the best, especially representing the national team. It's a special opportunity, and everyone is doing everything for the cause."

