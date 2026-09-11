Former Penguin, Current Executive Both Selected For US Hockey Hall Of Fame

And a great player she was. Aside from her dominant play for the University of Minnesota - she recorded 46 goals and 101 points in 46 games for the the team in 2012-13 and led them to three National Championship titles in 2012, 2013, and 2016 - she brought home seven gold medals for USA Hockey on the international stage and had 26 goals and 74 points in 60 combined games for Team USA internationally, which doesn't even include her 10 goals and 30 points in 10 World Junior Championship (WJC) appearances.