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Former Penguin Wins Stanley Cup For First Time In 17 Years, Awarded Conn Smythe cover image

Former Penguin Wins Stanley Cup For First Time In 17 Years, Awarded Conn Smythe

Kelsey Surmacz
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Kelsey Surmacz
16h
Updated at Jun 15, 2026, 15:58
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Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal - a former Penguin - hoisted the Stanley Cup for the first time in 17 years on Sunday and became the oldest player in NHL history to win the Conn Smythe

It was a magical run for a former Pittsburgh Penguin en route to a second-career Stanley Cup Championship. 

Carolina Hurricanes center and captain Jordan Staal - who was drafted second overall by the Penguins in 2006 and helped lead them to the franchise's third Stanley Cup championship in 2009 - celebrated with teammates on the ice Sunday as the Canes hoisted the Cup for the first time in 20 years.

Staal, 37, also became the oldest player in NHL history to win the Conn Smythe after recording six goals and seven points in 6 Stanley Cup Final games. He also amassed the second-fewest playoff points, 12, to secure a Conn Smythe in history. 

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The Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights by a score of 2-0 in Game 6 to win the franchise's second Stanley Cup, with the last being in 2006. They finished their impressive playoff run with only three losses - two of which came at the hands of Vegas in the Stanley Cup Final - with two series sweeps to begin their 2026 run. 

Coach Rod Brind'Amour won as a player in 2006 and, now, as a coach in 2026.

From record-breaking faceoff dominance to a historic goal-scoring streak, the 37-year-old captain silenced elite opponents and fueled Carolina’s first championship run in two decades with a legendary performance.
thehockeynews.comJordan Staal Takes Home The Conn Smythe As Playoff MVPFrom record-breaking faceoff dominance to a historic goal-scoring streak, the 37-year-old captain silenced elite opponents and fueled Carolina’s first championship run in two decades with a legendary performance.

This capped off Staal's 14th season with the Hurricanes after being dealt to Carolina from Pittsburgh in the summer of 2012 during his wedding. Carolina missed the playoffs for the first six seasons of Staal's tenure in Raleigh, and they haven't missed the playoffs in the eight seasons since.

During his six seasons with the Penguins, Staal registered 120 goals and 208 points spread across 431 regular season games, and he also recorded 36 playoff points. He had four goals and nine points - including a crucial, momentum-shifting shorthanded tally in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Detroit Red Wings - as part of the playoff run to the 2009 championship. 

Once upon a time, Carolina Hurricanes center and captain Jordan Staal was delivering clutch moments for the Pittsburgh Penguins in their quest for a Stanley Cup.
thehockeynews.comStaal's Standout Stanley Cup Final Performance For Carolina Hurricanes Brings Back Memories Of Clutch Moments During Penguins' TenureOnce upon a time, Carolina Hurricanes center and captain Jordan Staal was delivering clutch moments for the Pittsburgh Penguins in their quest for a Stanley Cup.

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