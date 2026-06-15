Former Penguin Wins Stanley Cup For First Time In 17 Years, Awarded Conn Smythe

Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal - a former Penguin - hoisted the Stanley Cup for the first time in 17 years on Sunday and became the oldest player in NHL history to win the Conn Smythe
It was a magical run for a former Pittsburgh Penguin en route to a second-career Stanley Cup Championship.
Carolina Hurricanes center and captain Jordan Staal - who was drafted second overall by the Penguins in 2006 and helped lead them to the franchise's third Stanley Cup championship in 2009 - celebrated with teammates on the ice Sunday as the Canes hoisted the Cup for the first time in 20 years.
The Hurricanes defeated the Vegas Golden Knights by a score of 2-0 in Game 6 to win the franchise's second Stanley Cup, with the last being in 2006. They finished their impressive playoff run with only three losses - two of which came at the hands of Vegas in the Stanley Cup Final - with two series sweeps to begin their 2026 run.
Coach Rod Brind'Amour won as a player in 2006 and, now, as a coach in 2026.
This capped off Staal's 14th season with the Hurricanes after being dealt to Carolina from Pittsburgh in the summer of 2012 during his wedding. Carolina missed the playoffs for the first six seasons of Staal's tenure in Raleigh, and they haven't missed the playoffs in the eight seasons since.