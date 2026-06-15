Jordan Staal Takes Home The Conn Smythe As Playoff MVP

"It's an unbelievable ending to a great story," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour. "I'm just so proud of him and I'm proud that he was able to do that in front of the whole hockey world. Everyone got to see now what I've known forever. Not only what kind of player he is, but the leader he is too. We're not hoisting the Cup without him. It's just not even close. I'm glad for him, because I've seen this guy grind it out for 14 years and never waiver. It doesn't always work out, as we know, but it's nice to see the good guys get one."