Forward Prospect Continues Hot Run In AHL In WBS Penguins' Latest Win

Even if things haven't been going so hot at the NHL level for the Pittsburgh Penguins, there are some good things happening down on the farm.

And one Penguins' forward prospect is beginning to make a pretty good case for an imminent NHL call-up.

23-year-old winger Avery Hayes - signed to a two-year entry-level contract this summer by the Penguins - is on quite the run with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) Penguins right now. In his last 11 games, Hayes has six goals and 11 points to go along with 38 shots on goal, and he continues to get better and better as the season rolls on.

On the AHL season overall, he has nine goals and 17 points in 23 games - including three game-winning goals and the tying goal to send the game to extra time on Saturday against the Utica Comets, which ultimately ended in a 3-2 shootout loss for WBS.

The undrafted forward showed out well in NHL training camp as one of the final cuts from the camp roster, making it until the last week. Hayes earned his entry-level contract last season after putting together a campaign for WBS that included 23 goals and 42 points in 60 games - as well as six game-winning goals.

He has yet to make his NHL debut with the Penguins, but given the big club's immense struggles as of late - Pittsburgh has lost eight straight games - it would come as no surprise if Hayes does have his NHL debut sooner rather than later. There is an NHL roster freeze until Dec. 28, so until that time, Pittsburgh can only recall AHL players on an emergency basis.

After Eighth Straight Loss, Where Do The Penguins Go From Here?

The Pittsburgh Penguins are at a crossroads after their 4-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, which handed them their eighth straight loss. What's next for the organization?

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!