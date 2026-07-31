From The Archive: Getting To Know SID The KID

“Sidney likes to make people happy,” Trina says. “A year ago Troy and I took our mothers to Rimouski for a team function where fans got to skate with the players. After the players went to the dressing room to remove their skates, Sidney came out with four bouquets of roses; one for me, one for his sister, Taylor, and one for each of his grandmothers. It was Valentine’s Day and I think Sidney was really proud of himself.”