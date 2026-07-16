From The Archive: GREATNESS IN THE SHADOW

And now he has three of ’em, the third as part of the first team to win two in a row in the salary cap era. Add that to his Calder Trophy – something Crosby never won – a Hart Trophy, two Art Ross Trophies and a Conn Smythe Trophy, and you have a player who has managed to carve out his legacy while skating in the shadow of one of the greatest players ever. Perhaps that’s why Malkin was so happy standing there at center ice in Nashville. But maybe it was because the 30-year-old was looking at his life and realizing things may never be better than they were at that precise moment. Since May of last year, he has won two Stanley Cups, become a father for the first time and married the woman he fell in love with after seeing her on TV. “He’s a very romantic man,” said Kasterova with the help of an interpreter, “and he loves me very much.”