Is It Finally Owen Pickering's Chance To Stick With Penguins?

"With young players, [people] always want to rush and make sure they're up and ready. But, I think, especially with a big defenseman, having patience and allowing him to really mature into what he is... Owen will show us where he's at after another healthy summer to train, and come training camp, we'll have a good look at if he's taken another step from where he was at. But it was encouraging to see his play in the back half of the season and in the playoffs."