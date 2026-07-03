'It Just Feels Good': Jordan Charron Thrilled To Be Back At Development Camp After Strong 2025-26 Season

"I think meeting them and going to the campus, I kinda fell in love," Charron said. "The food there is really good, they're one of the best in the country, so I kinda fell in love with that, and I love to eat. Even with the staff, they really made me feel comfortable, and I love how they play the style of hockey they have there, and I think I'm going to do really well there and try to make the NHL."