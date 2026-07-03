'It Just Feels Good': Jordan Charron Thrilled To Be Back At Development Camp After Strong 2025-26 Season

Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Jordan Charron is having a blast at Penguins' development camp this week.
It's been a little over a year since the Pittsburgh Penguins selected Jordan Charron in the fifth round of the 2025 NHL Draft.
Everyone knows how much Penguins general manager and president Kyle Dubas loves the Soo Greyhounds, and when he saw an opportunity to take a member from that team, he didn't hesitate.
Charron compiled 10 goals and 21 points in 48 games with the Greyhounds before he was drafted. He showcased a wicked release and some solid skating during his draft year, leading the Penguins to select him with the 154th overall pick.
He came to development camp last year, and while you can't take too much away from it, you could tell that he was above some of the other prospects that were there.
His development continued at the Soo for the 2025-26 season, and he broke out in a big way, finishing the season with 25 goals and 47 points in 66 games. There were times during the season when nobody could slow him down.
He spoke about his growth during the year at Penguins' development camp this week.
"Coming back to my second year, just being stronger and faster, I think just coming back for that second year gave me more confidence and kinda gave me some idea what the league was about," Charron said. "I kinda grew into my lower body and tried owning the puck in the corners more, tried to be a bigger guy on the forecheck, disrupt pucks, and I think I did that really well."
Charron is also super excited to be back at Penguins' development camp and is having a blast.
"Yeah, it's my second year back, and it just feels good," Charron said. "Good to see the guys again, my other draft pick guys too, and meet some new guys in the organization, and it's been really fun."
Charron is set to attend the University of Massachusetts at the end of his junior career after flipping his commitment to that school earlier this year.
"I think meeting them and going to the campus, I kinda fell in love," Charron said. "The food there is really good, they're one of the best in the country, so I kinda fell in love with that, and I love to eat. Even with the staff, they really made me feel comfortable, and I love how they play the style of hockey they have there, and I think I'm going to do really well there and try to make the NHL."
Charron will look to finish development camp in style on Friday when he plays in the development camp tournament. It's set to start at noon ET and will take place at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
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