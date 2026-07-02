'They're Making It So Easy For Me': Newly Signed Defensive Prospect Taking Strides In Development

Intriguing Penguins' defensive prospect Maleek McGowan was signed to an AHL contract for the 2026-27 season, and he's continuing the path of development the organization has laid out for him.
One year ago, left defenseman Maleek McGowan was invited to Pittsburgh Penguins' prospect development camp, but an injury prevented him from participating.
This year, there is no such issue - and he arrived at camp with heightened expectations and a new contract.
At the end of AHL affiliate Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's (WBS) season, the team signed McGowan to a one-year AHL contract, which kicks in at the start of the 2026-27 season. He also signed an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) with WBS to conclude the season, earning the opportunity for some exposure to the professional environment to prepare him for what lies ahead.
"It was nice, almost getting a head start, in a way, where I could see what it was like," McGowan said of attending camp but not being able to participate last year. "And, then, now, being able to actually skate is really good."
McGowan, 21, spent the last four-plus seasons with the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL, and his two-way skills only grew stronger with time. He prides himself on being effective in all three zones, being a physical presence, and separating himself as a difference-maker in transition, which is something that caught the Penguins' eye, too.
He registered 14 goals and 36 points in 62 games for the Frontenacs last season, playing top-pair minutes and filling in as an alternate captain.
"I was in Kingston for four years. The coaching staff was really good," McGowan said. "The D-coach, head coach, they had a lot of faith in me, so that allowed me to become the player that I am.
"In the d-zone, I'm pretty physical. It's just straight business. You gotta get the puck out, you can't really play it in there. And then, offensively, I like to use my feet, my deception, and my skill to beat guys one-on-one and set up my teammates."
McGowan knows he is joining a crowded blue line in the Penguins' prospect pool. While Pittsburgh has limited young options at the NHL level and prospects who are surefire NHL-ready, they have a crop of defensive prospects who will be vying for precious AHL spots.
On the right side, Harrison Brunicke, Chase Pietila, Finn Harding, and 111th overall pick Parker von Richter figure to be a large part of the equation. Looking to the left, Owen Pickering could be there or have a look in the NHL, in addition to NCAA signee Jake Livanavage and Ryan Graves, a veteran who spent a large portion of time in the AHL last season. There's also 83rd overall pick Tomas Galvas as well as Daniel Laatsch and whoever else might be pushed down to the AHL level, depending on roster movement with the parent club.
He knows it will be an uphill climb to separate himself, and it starts with one simple aspiration: Have the chance to play AHL games to begin with next season.
"First, I've got to make the team," McGowan said. "And, if I do that, I just want to help the team in any way I can. There's nothing specifically that I want to add, but I just want to go in there and do as much as I can, gain as much trust as possible, and just play to the best of my ability."
And he is aware that playing to his strengths is the best way to make an impression.
"I'd say my skating [feeds] into my game," McGowan said. "I feel like my feet play into everything I do, whether that's being physical or making plays or just maybe scoring goals or setting up my teammates. It all starts with my feet.
"So, I'm focusing on the skating portion and that aspect a lot because I feel if I can build my skating, then the rest of my game can pick up with it and I can just become an overall better player."
Amanda Kessel - assistant general manager for WBS - said McGowan's skating as well as his toughness are attributes that led to his AHL signing.
"Maleek, he's somebody that we've kind of identified for the last couple of years and that we've been keeping an eye on," Kessel said. "We had him come to Wilkes at the end of the year and learn what it was to be a pro, and I think that was kind of eye-opening for him, how much downtime there is, and everybody's on their phone, just realizing that there's a lot of grown-ups and men there.
"But, as far as the player, he's somebody, he has all the physical tools, and he's somebody that's mean. So, he wants to hurt guys, and we like that about him."
McGowan - like many other Penguins' prospects - has echoed the sentiment that the organization's front office and development staff has a high level of investment in their prospects. They check in frequently, they are direct in their approach about what they are looking for, and they lead players to understand the purpose behind their method of development.
That communication - and the organization's belief in him as a player - has helped McGowan grow substantially as a player and made him feel ready as he can for the next level.
"I think it's been great," McGowan said. "I was in Wilkes for about three and a half weeks after the season, and I feel like I, honestly, got better. The development, they take us through things and they explain what it's going to do for us rather than, you know, just putting it through us and having us figure it out ourselves. For me, I'm a visual learner, so when they're going through step-by-step showing me what I've got to do and what it's going to do for me, then I can follow, and they can show me step-by-step. I feel like that helps me the most.
"Obviously, going from junior to now - like, being officially a professional hockey player - there's a big jump. And, I mean, with these guys, taking it step-by-step, showing me what it takes on and off the ice... they're making it so easy for me."
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