'They're Making It So Easy For Me': Newly Signed Defensive Prospect Taking Strides In Development

"I think it's been great," McGowan said. "I was in Wilkes for about three and a half weeks after the season, and I feel like I, honestly, got better. The development, they take us through things and they explain what it's going to do for us rather than, you know, just putting it through us and having us figure it out ourselves. For me, I'm a visual learner, so when they're going through step-by-step showing me what I've got to do and what it's going to do for me, then I can follow, and they can show me step-by-step. I feel like that helps me the most.