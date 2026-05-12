Kyle Dubas On Evgeni Malkin: 'We Would Love To Have Him Back'

Pittsburgh Penguins' general manager of president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas confirmed during his season-ending press conference on Tuesday that the Penguins would welcome veteran forward Evgeni Malkin back for the 2026-27 season.
Well, Pittsburgh Penguins' fans who were worried about the status of longtime star forward Evgeni Malkin's contract negotiations with the organization can breathe a little sigh of relief.
During his season-ending press conference on Tuesday, Penguins' general manager and president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas provided an update on where he and the organization stand as far as bringing Malkin, who turns 40 this summer, back next season. The 20-year NHL veteran, who has spent every season with the Penguins, is a pending unrestricted free agent.
Many fans were concerned about the Penguins wanting to go younger and allow Malkin to walk. But, it seems as though Dubas would love to keep him around.
"We’ve had [discussions]. Obviously, we had a great exit interview with Evgeni directly," Dubas said. "Then, subsequently, we’ve had continued discussions with he and his representative, J.P. Barry. The season that he’s had, where we’re at, where we’re going, I don’t look at our younger players and think that they’ve done enough to have a view that he’s blocking anybody out in that regard.
"We would love to have him back. We'll just continue to work with J.P. on it. That’s as clear as I can be.”
Dubas also went on to talk about Malkin's season and how great he has been for so long, emphasizing how his breaks in play may have actually served to benefit him this season. And he also mentioned the chemistry that Malkin built with Egor Chinakhov and center Tommy Novak after he returned from injury in December.
"Every time he came back from being out, he played his best hockey, we felt," Dubas said. "I think that’s one thing to it. The other part is he shifted away from center after the injury in December onto the wing. I thought he and Tommy and Egor Chinakhov there - especially during that stretch - right away had great chemistry. I think it helped reduce some of the load on him, as well.
"I think all of those factors play into it but in the end, he’s one of the great players of all time and as everyone here knows, is very proud. All of those things played into him having the season that he did.”
If unsigned prior to Jul. 1, Malkin will hit free agency, but Dubas continues to communicate with Malkin's camp. He had 19 goals and 61 points in 56 games for the Penguins this season as well as two goals and three points in six playoff games.
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