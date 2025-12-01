November Penguins' Prospects Update: Goaltenders

It's a new season, and Pittsburgh Penguins' prospects are off to a pretty good start this season.

GM/POHO Kyle Dubas has managed to infuse the Penguins' organization with a lot of promising talent in the last two-plus years by acquiring prospects and accruing draft capital, and the Penguins' enhanced development staff has also helped young players already in the organization begin to find potential paths to the NHL.

And the Penguins have a good amount of depth at the goaltending position. So much, in fact, that they are popping up in some trade rumors regarding the Edmonton Oilers. For the most part, Penguins' goaltending prospects have continued to show why one of the veterans at the NHL level might be expendable.

Here is our November Penguins' prospects update for goaltenders:

Sergei Murashov

In an unexpected twist early in the season - and after a stellar training camp - Murashov got the chance to make his NHL debut much sooner than anticipated and have a small run of games at the NHL level before being re-assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) once Tristan Jarry was acitvated from injured reserve.

During his NHL stint, he appeared in four games and posted a 1.90 goals-against average to go along with a .913 save percentage. There were a few blips along the way in that sample, but for the most part, he looked calm, cool, collected, and confident, which is impressive for a 21-year-old.

And he picked up right where he left off in his first start at the AHL level since his re-assignment. Against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, Murashov stopped 31 of 32 shots and posted a .969 save percentage for the game. Through nine appearances at the AHL level collectively this season, he has a 6-2-0 record with one shutout, a 1.70 goals-against average, and a .934 save percentage.

This guy has dominated every professional level he's played at, and he flashed some of that dominance in NHL action, too. He goes post-to-post effortlessly, consistently challenges shooters, loves to play the puck, and is rarely out of position.

It won't be long before he's in Pittsburgh for good, and he has the tools to be a core piece of the Penguins' future for many years to come.

Joel Blomqvist

Blomqvist, 23, missed the first month-plus of the season after sustaining a lower-body injury in training camp. He had a bit of a rough outing against the Hershey Bears on Saturday, as he was pulled after surrendering four goals on 16 shots.

But, aside from that game, he's been good so far. In four appearances this season, he is 3-1-1 with a shutout, a 2.19 goals-against average, and a .920 save percentage.

The young netminder from Uusikaarlepyy, Finland kind of does have a lot to prove this season, as he now has Murashov to compete with for an NHL spot. In addition, his mixed-bag NHL sample last season - he excelled in his first stint and struggled in his second - left a bit more to be desired in terms of looking ahead to the future.

At 23 years old, this is a big season for Blomqvist. He will compete for the net at the AHL level with Murashov, too, and ideally, they would become a future 1A and 1B situation for the NHL club. If he continues to build on the work he's put in so far this season, it will make it a lot easier for the Penguins to be comfortable parting with one of their netminders at the NHL level.

Filip Larsson

Larsson, 27, started out the season strong for WBS when he was the backup to Murashov prior to the Russian goaltender's NHL stint.

However, his numbers have dipped a bit in recent games.

After posting a .941 save percentage through three appearances in the month of October, Larsson had a lowly .755 save percentage through the same amount of games in November. It was tough timing for him, too, because both Blomqvist and Murashov are now active at the AHL level, and it's going to be hard for Larsson to see much playing time with both of them in the picture.

Perhaps a stint in Wheeling wouldn't be the worst thing for Larsson right now, where he'd get more playing time and have a chance to find his game again. But, if he does remain on the AHL roster - and the WBS Penguins decide to have a three-goaltender rotation - he has to make the most of his opportunities, as they will probably be few and far between.

Gabriel D'Aigle

As has been the case with D'Aigle, looking at his raw stat line doesn't tell the whole story about the season he's having for the Victoriaville Tigres of the QMJHL.

D'Aigle was selected by the Penguins in the third round (84th overall) of the 2025 Draft, and - once again - Victoriaville isn't exactly lighting up the 'Q.' He is getting peppered night-in and night-out, and he has logged more minutes than any other goaltender in the QMJHL.

So, given all of that, his .895 save percentage and 557 saves in 17 appearances doesn't look so bad. D'Aigle is a work in progress and a bit of a project, but the tools are there. And the Penguins believe they might have something in the 6-foot-4, 19-year-old workhorse.

Jake Smith

At 30 years old, Smith can't really be considered a prospect. He spent nine seasons in Europe before joining Wheeling this season.

However, we will highlight him here because he's putting up some pretty impressive numbers for the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL).

In eight appearances, Smith is 7-0-1 with a 1.72 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage. Earlier this month, he earned ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors for the week of Nov. 10-16.

Of course, it would take quite a lot of bad injury luck for Smith to get anywhere near the NHL. But the Oakville, Ontario native has been outstanding so far, and he might make things interesting in terms of the goaltending split when Taylor Gauthier returns from injury.

Maxim Pavlenko

After a shaky start to the season, the 23-year-old goaltender from Kazakhstan has settled in a bit.

Through eight games, Pavlenko is 5-3-0 with a .906 save percentage and 2.75 goals-against average. His play for the Kazakhstan at the World Championship this year - he went 1-4 with an .881 save percentage and a 3.75 goals-against average against some very tough competition and behind a lackluster defense - earned him an AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Pavlenko may be a bit of an NHL longshot given the organization's goaltending depth, but don't count him out. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound goaltender has the size and the tools to continue refining his game and to make a case for himself as a potential option for the AHL club moving forward.

Notable injuries: Taylor Gauthier

