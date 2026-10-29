Penguins' Defensive Prospect Off To Hot Start In AHL

Pittsburgh Penguins
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Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2026 3:59 AMPublished Oct 29, 2026 3:59 AM
Updated Oct 29, 2026 6:06 PM
Pittsburgh Penguins' blueliner Jake Livanavage, signed out of the NCAA last season, has impressed in his first taste of AHL action.
Even though it might not quite seem like it, the Pittsburgh Penguins have more defensive depth than most realize. Righty Chase Pietila had a brief stay on the NHL roster before being sent back to the AHL Wednesday, and top defensive prospects Owen Pickering and Harrison Brunicke are off to good starts and developing together.
But there is one player who has stood out among the rest.
Left defenseman Jake Livanavage, who signed a two-year NHL entry-level contract out of the University of North Dakota late last season, is off to a blazing start this season. In his first seven AHL games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS), he has two goals and seven points. He made his NHL debut last season on Apr. 14 against the St. Louis Blues, which has been his only taste of NHL action so far.
The 22-year-old blueliner has been a staple on WBS's special teams in addition to logging heavy five-on-five minutes. The offensive talent is nothing new, as he registered five goals and 25 points in 39 NCAA games to go along with a plus-15 for North Dakota last season.
He has a booming one-timer, he knows how to run a power play, and he skates circles around the offensive zone with ease. The upside offensive ability is clear as Livanavage continues to progress through higher levels of hockey, and his mobility and power play specialization is something that the Penguins could certainly use in their future plans.
But he can also backcheck, defend one-on-one, break out of his own zone, and play a physical game.
Standing at 6 feet, 186 pounds, he put on 15 pounds over the summer in an effort to make himself harder to knock off the puck and tougher in front of his own net. The offensive dimension of his game is something that comes naturally to him, so he wants to be able to play a full 200-foot game effectively at the NHL level.
There is still some work to be done on the defensive side of the puck, as he gets himself in trouble sometimes trying to jump into the play. Nevertheless, Livanavage's NHL upside is beginning to come into focus with each passing game.
"It's just getting bigger and stronger," he said during development camp. "You know, being able to play against men... I feel like the weight gain in the summer, you know, it's challenging, but it's just something you have to do if you want to play at that level. And you, obviously, want to play there. It's anything you have to do to play at that level."
Obviously, the competitve pool on WBS's blue line - as well as there being no room on the NHL roster when everyone is healthy - makes a path to the NHL this season for Livanavage a bit difficult. Pickering is more established within the system and at the NHL level, and his shutdown ability is something that may be attractive for the NHL club at various points this season. Ilya Solovyov was waived but called upon again when players went down at the NHL level.
On the right side, Brunicke affects the game in every facet, and his high upside is a big focus organizationally for the Penguins. Pietila already got a recall this season due to injuries on the NHL club as a reward for his outstanding defensive play.
And, right now, it seems likely that Sam Girard will return from IR sooner rather than later, meaning the Penguins will have him, Declan Carlile, Solovyov, and Spencer Stastney - who has been good in a short sample for Pittsburgh - lined up on their left side. That's not even counting Trevor van Riemsdyk, a right-sider who began the season on the left side and is currently on IR.
In other words, Livanavage may not be first in line at the current moment. But, if an opportunity for regular minutes at the NHL level would emerge or if the Penguins' power play begins to sink them, he is making a strong case to force the organization's hand and be the guy they call on.
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