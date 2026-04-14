Penguins' Newly Signed Defenseman To Make NHL Debut Against St. Louis Blues

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound left blueliner may not be eligible for the postseason - he was a UFA who signed after the trade deadline and was not on the Penguins' reserve list - but he put together a nice enough season at North Dakota for the Penguins to outbid some other suitors for his services. He registered five goals and 25 points in 39 games to go along with a plus-15, and his mobility and offensive instincts are hallmarks of his game.