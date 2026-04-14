Penguins' Newly Signed Defenseman To Make NHL Debut Against St. Louis Blues
One week ago, defenseman Jake Livanavage was suiting up for the University of North Dakota at the Frozen Four in Las Vegas.
And now, he will be suiting up to take NHL ice for the very first time.
On Tuesday, Livanavage will make his NHL debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the final game of their regular season. Pittsburgh will take on the St. Louis Blues, which will be the team's last opponent before facing the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Livanavage, 21, signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Penguins on Apr. 10 that kicks in this season.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound left blueliner may not be eligible for the postseason - he was a UFA who signed after the trade deadline and was not on the Penguins' reserve list - but he put together a nice enough season at North Dakota for the Penguins to outbid some other suitors for his services. He registered five goals and 25 points in 39 games to go along with a plus-15, and his mobility and offensive instincts are hallmarks of his game.
But, all that aside, Livanavage grew up a Penguins' fan, so debuting with the team he rooted for as a kid is a full-circle, dream come true.
"Being part of this organization is a dream come true and something that I'll never take for granted," Livanavage told Penguins' reporters after Tuesday's morning skate. "So, it's been awesome so far."
And he looks forward to getting that first NHL game under his belt, even if it will be his only game this season.
"I'm sure they'll be nerves and a lot of emotions going on," Livanavage said. "But just trying to enjoy it and be a part of this group for tonight and try and help the team win."
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