Penguins' Draft Prospect Profiles: J.P. Hurlbert

J.P. Hurlbert is a player that the Pittsburgh Penguins definitely had their eyes on this season. Does he make sense for them at pick No. 22?
The 2026 NHL Draft is another day closer, meaning it's time to take a look at another prospect who could be available when the Pittsburgh Penguins are on the clock with the No. 22 pick.
Today's prospect profile focuses on the game of J.P. Hurlbert, with whom the Penguins are very familiar, as he was on the same team as defensive prospect Harrison Brunicke this past season.
Both players played for the WHL's Kamloops Blazers and had fantastic seasons, especially Hurlbert, who finished with 42 goals and 97 points in 68 games. He also compiled one goal and three points in four playoff games.
Hurlbert is outstanding at entering the offensive zone with control and can even bounce off/evade contact in those situations. One of my favorite examples of this was during a Blazers game against the Seattle Thunderbirds, when he entered the zone in a 1v1 situation. He made a move on the Thunderbirds defenseman who tried to knock him off the puck and went right around him before going to his forehand at the net-front and jammed the puck home on the rebound.
It was an unbelievable goal, and he made sure to deliver an epic celebration after. The goal also showed his ability to drive to the net, which was on tape throughout the season. He's not afraid to throw a good dangle in there, either.
Don't sleep on Hurlbert's board play, either. He's very strong in that area and its hard for defenders to knock the puck off him. A good example of this was when Kamloops played Seattle again a bit later in the season. Hurlbert was battling for the puck along the boards and was sandwiched between two players before getting through both of them. He corralled the puck and took it to the net before scoring on his own rebound.
When it comes to his shot, he can really rifle the puck. Whether there's traffic in front or not, he knows where to pick holes in any goaltender that he faces. The puck also comes off his stick super quickly.
As a playmaker, Hurlbert has excellent vision and can anticipate a player being in a certain position before he's fully there. His strong hockey IQ also factors into that.
Hurlbert was at the NHL Combine in Buffalo last week and confirmed to reporters that he met with the Penguins. He felt that the meeting went well.
"Yeah, it was really cool," Hurlbert said. "They're one of the teams that use video, so you have to be confident in your answer, learn from your mistakes. We're all human, so everybody's got them. Just being open and vulnerable to that situation is a big one."
He also appreciated the honest feedback during the meeting.
"Yeah, I think that's what makes you better," Hurlbert said. "I think it's called tough love. You have to have it to keep getting better. At the end of the day, they're the guys who make the decision when you're ready to play in the NHL, so I think listening is a very key detail."
I still think Hurlbert's two-way game and his first burst as a skater need some work, and I think both have the opportunity to improve when he plays for Michigan next season. Michigan is one of the best college hockey programs in the United States and has a long history of producing NHL players.
There's a decent chance that Hurlbert will still be on the board when the Penguins are on the clock, and it'll be up to them to decide if they want to take a chance on him.
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