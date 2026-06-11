Penguins' Draft Prospect Profiles: J.P. Hurlbert

Don't sleep on Hurlbert's board play, either. He's very strong in that area and its hard for defenders to knock the puck off him. A good example of this was when Kamloops played Seattle again a bit later in the season. Hurlbert was battling for the puck along the boards and was sandwiched between two players before getting through both of them. He corralled the puck and took it to the net before scoring on his own rebound.