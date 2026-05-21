Bill Zonnon, 22nd overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft for the Pittsburgh Penguins, is making an impression in his first taste of professional hockey.
During the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (WBS) Penguins' narrow 2-1 victory in Game 3 of their Atlantic Division Final series against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Tuesday, there were several standouts that helped propel them to the finish line.
Rutger McGroarty and Avery Hayes continue to display a significant amount of chemistry on a line together, which is good news for two prospects who should be near the top of the list in terms of NHL roster conversations in the fall. Goaltender Sergei Murashov delivered another outstanding performance, giving him a whopping .942 save percentage through five AHL Calder Cup Playoff games.
But the standout of standouts has, arguably, been the revelation that is 2025 22nd overall pick Bill Zonnon, who joined the team on an ATO during the playoffs and debuted in Game 1 of this series.
In the first three games of his professional career - three playoff games, that is - Zonnon has a goal in each, with the latest being what ended up the game-winning tally in the third period. He is now tied for the WBS lead in playoff goals, even as he is centering a fourth line with Boko Imama and Atley Calvert instead of playing top-six minutes.
But it's not just the goals. No, the 19-year-old forward has stood out in almost every discernible way, oftentimes looking like the best player on the ice in a sea of guys who have been playing professional hockey all of this season and beyond.
That should come as no surprise, either, considering what Pittsburgh Penguins' GM and POHO Kyle Dubas had to say about Zonno during his season-ending press conference on May 12.
"He can play center, he can play wing. He's been a part of teams that always seem to be winning," Dubas said. "He's deeply committed to doing all the small things. The best thing I've heard in the last couple of weeks is that the American League staff, they told [WBS assistant GM) Amanda Kessel that they went to show him the systems on intake when he got there last week after his team had lost in Game 7 to Moncton, and he had been watching every game and studying the systems and he knew them all himself.
"So it's those types of small, little intangible things that fuel the size, the skating, the habits, the ability to carry the puck, create offense, get to the net."
Zonnon was one of the three first-round selections by the Penguins in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, with the others being Ben Kindel (11th overall) and Will Horcoff (24th overall). Kindel played the entire 2025-26 season in the NHL as an 18-year-old, while Horcoff found success in his first full season with the University of Michigan (NCAA).
Unfortunately for Zonnon, training camp was entirely missed due to injury, so any chance of him making a big impression at that point was missed. However, once he did find his way back into the lineup for good - after his initial return, he was only back for a few games before another injury kept him out - he had 14 goals and 46 points in 35 games for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. And, prior to his AHL ATO, he produced two goals and 15 points in 17 playoff games for the Armada.
So, it's not shocking in the least that he's making an impression for WBS with his speed, forechecking ability, prowess in all three zones, physicality, and scoring touch. However, as is the case with all the Penguins' prospects seemingly on the verge of an NHL debut - or, for some, more extended NHL runs - patience is the key with Zonnon.
Things won't happen overnight, and he will need some runway to adjust to the professional game. So, as Jason Spezza told Josh Yohe of The Athletic on Thursday, it's important for folks not to expect too much too quickly when development is the focus for these guys, even as they exceed expectations.
"It's not going to be a quick road for Bill," Spezza told Yohe. "I think we need to be patient with him so that he can reach all of this potential. That's the goal here."
So, no matter how short or how lengthy the NHL pathway is for Zonnon, the early returns are quite encouraging -- and folks should be excited about his potential impact at the NHL level.
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