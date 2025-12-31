Penguins Trade Tomasino To Flyers For Zamula

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers made a rare trade with each other on Wednesday.

The Penguins sent forward Philip Tomasino to the Flyers in exchange for defenseman Egor Zamula. Tomasino had fallen out of favor with the Penguins and had been in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for a good chunk of the 2025-26 season before getting sent to the Flyers.

Tomasino will report to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (the Flyers' AHL affiliate).

Zamula had also fallen out of favor with the Flyers and is set to report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (the Penguins' AHL affiliate).

Tomasino was initially acquired by the Penguins from the Nashville Predators for a fourth-round pick during last season. He compiled 11 goals and 23 points in 50 games with the Penguins before notching one assist in nine games this year.

Zamula has played in 13 games this season and has only one assist. He has played in 168 NHL games, scoring eight goals and recording 41 points.

Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!