Pittsburgh Penguins 2026-27 Player Projections: Sergei Murashov

Sergei Murashov looks poised to make the Pittsburgh Penguins roster out of training camp. How will he do during the regular season?
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltending prospect Sergei Murashov quickly rose through the ranks these past few seasons.
Murashov was selected by the Penguins in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft and had two great seasons in Russia's MHL before coming over to North America ahead of the 2024-25 season.
He started with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers and lit it up with them, finishing the 2024-25 season with a 17-7-1 record, a 2.40 goals-against average, and a .922 save percentage. He also made his AHL debut in Wilkes-Barre that season and didn't look out of place either, compiling a 12-3-0 record with a .913 save percentage and a 2.64 goals-against average.
Murashov quickly graduated to the AHL full-time in 2025-26 and served as the 1A goaltender. He looked unbeatable at times down there, finishing the regular season with 24 wins, a .919 save percentage, and a 2.20 goals-against average.
He was even the guy in the playoffs, starting all of Wilkes-Barre's games before the team lost to the Toronto Marlies in the AHL Eastern Conference Final. Despite the loss, he did what many expected and played extremely well.
He even made his NHL debut during the season and showed some of his potential, especially against the Nashville Predators in Sweden on Nov. 16. He showcased strong agility, looked confident in the crease, and had great rebound control. It resulted in his first career NHL win and shutout.
It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows in his other starts, but that's common for a young goaltender who is getting his first look at NHL action.
The trick for Murashov now is how he does when he makes the full-time jump from the AHL to the NHL. It's the hardest jump for any prospect. Teams and players will have film on him, and they'll try to exploit any of his weaknesses. How he adjusts to that is going to be super fascinating.
Granted, this is all assuming he makes the team out of training camp. That is the likeliest scenario, but he will still have to earn it.
If Murashov does earn it, he'll likely be the 1B/backup goaltender to Arturs Silovs during the regular season. He'd earn 30-35+ starts and could push Silovs for the 1A job if he plays well enough.
Goalies, especially rookie goalies, are insanely hard to predict, but if he can finish the year with a save percentage between .900 and .905 and be at least positive in goals saved above expected, that would be a success.
Yes, those aren't the highest of expectations, but it's important to remember that this is a process. Development takes time.
With that in mind, Murashov is an easy person to root for, and it will be fun tracking his progress during the season.
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