Several Penguins' Prospects Lighting Up AHL Scoreboard In Earlygoing

To go along with a decent 3-2-1 start this season, forwards Avery Hayes and Rutger McGroarty have been lighting up the AHL during the season's first six games. Hayes and McGroarty each have nine points, which - as of Sunday - make them tied for third in AHL scoring. Atley Calvert (eight points) and Mikhail Ilyin (seven points) are not far behind, and neither are Tristan Broz (six points), Bill Zonnon (five points) and defenseman Jake Livanavage (five points in five games).