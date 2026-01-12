The Early Returns For Egor Chinakhov Are Encouraging

When the Pittsburgh Penguins traded for Egor Chinakhov back on Dec. 29, I was a bit surprised. It came out of nowhere, and I didn't think they'd be in the market for another forward since their forward depth was already really good.
Chinakhov had been hoping for a fresh start since the summer, when he requested a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets, which they granted. The Penguins sent a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 third-round pick, and forward Danton Heinen back for Chinakhov, which shows what they think of him.
He's the type of player that Dubas has routinely gone after over the past couple of years. When he sees that a young player needs a change of scenery, he pounces. He did the same for Philip Tomasino, Jesse Puljujarvi, Cody Glass, and Emil Bemstrom. Yes, it didn't work out for those four players in Pittsburgh, but that doesn't mean history will repeat itself here with Chinakhov.
I know it's only been six games, but I've really liked the way he's played since making his Penguins' debut against the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 1. He has two goals and three points in those six games for the Penguins and has showcased his blistering release multiple times.
His first goal with the Penguins came off a brilliant stretch pass from Ben Kindel on Jan. 3, but it was his release that really stole the show. He came in on a breakaway against Red Wings goaltender John Gibson, and before you could even blink, the puck was in the back of the net.
His second goal came against the Calgary Flames this past Saturday, and it capped off an awesome two-on-one with Evgeni Malkin. Chinakhov dished the puck to Malkin, who gave it right back to him, and made no mistake with a blistering one-timer. Flames goaltender Devin Cooley had no chance on this shot.
That goal brought the crowd at PPG Paints Arena to life in the second period before Matt Coronato scored the game-winner early in the third. The loss snapped the Penguins' six-game winning streak that had vaulted them into a playoff spot.
Outside of Chinakhov's release, his speed has been on display. He can fly up the ice and really burn opposing players when going for loose pucks. He really showcased his speed on Sunday against the Boston Bruins when he came in on a semi-breakaway and had a good chance against Joonas Korpisalo, but it was ultimately saved.
Chinakhov has also been good in his own zone and has done a nice job defending against chances. His backchecking has been really solid, and I've liked how he anticipates plays before they happen. He hasn't been out of position, either.
He has played 65:09 at 5v5 with the Penguins and has been on the ice for 51% of the shot attempts, 50.7% of the scoring chances, 51.8% of the high-danger chances, and 45.5% of the expected goals, though I think that latter number will go up in the second half of the season.
Chinakhov and Kindel have spent a good chunk of time together on the same line and have shown some chemistry, even if some of the metrics are below water. They have played 49:46 at 5v5 together and are +1 in shot attempts, -3 in scoring chances, and -2 in high-danger chances. The latter two numbers will likely improve with more minutes together.
They could potentially play on the third line with Tommy Novak once Bryan Rust is healthy, while Evgeni Malkin reunites with Anthony Mantha and Justin Brazeau. Malkin works better at center and showed a ton of chemistry with the big wingers earlier in the season.
With a Novak-Kindel-Chinakhov line, you'd have a nice balance. Novak is a good playmaker, but has been scoring more as of late. Kindel has excellent vision, and Chinakhov can finish chances.
Chinakhov still has 38 more games to show the Penguins' brass that he should be extended since he's slated to be a restricted free agent this summer, but he's off to a good start.
(Data via Natural Stat Trick).
Bookmark THN - Pittsburgh Penguins on your Google News tab to follow the latest Penguins news, roster moves, player features, and more!