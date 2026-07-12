What The Penguins Are Getting In Kaedan Korczak

Outside of his 5v5 play, I'd expect him to get more responsibility on the penalty kill once the 2026-27 season starts in September. He hardly played on that unit going into the 2025-26 season, but logged just a shade over 35 minutes during the regular season. He may not be one of the first penalty killers that head coach Dan Muse sends out there, but he's still going to factor into the rotation.