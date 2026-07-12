What The Penguins Are Getting In Kaedan Korczak

The Pittsburgh Penguins traded for Kaedan Korczak recently. Let's see what they're getting from him.
The Pittsburgh Penguins surprised a decent chunk of the hockey world on June. 30 when they traded defenseman Parker Wotherspoon to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for fellow defenseman Kaedan Korczak.
It came out of nowhere, but that's exactly how Penguins general manager and president Kyle Dubas likes to do business. He operates in the shadows a lot and doesn't let things leak out.
Wotherspoon had a great 2025-26 season with the Penguins, finishing with three goals and 30 points in 80 games (all career-highs). He was also great in his own zone and formed a strong partnership with Erik Karlsson on the top defensive pair.
Despite all of that, the Penguins were unlikely to extend Wotherspoon after the 2026-27 season and opted to move him for a younger, cost-controlled defenseman. They're a bit weaker on the left side (with plenty of time to fix that) and stronger on the right.
Penguins assistant general manager Jason Spezza was super excited about the move when he discussed it on July. 1.
"Korczak's a guy that we feel, with the age he's at, there's tons of upside there, a guy that fits in really well with that middle age group that we're really trying to acquire and has tons of potential," Spezza said. "Really solid defensively and lots of untapped potential."
Korczak is entering the first year of a four-year deal that's worth $3.25 million per year. He played in 78 games during the 2025-26 season, compiling three goals and 16 points.
He has some offensive ability, but is more known for his defensive zone play. He's solid at breaking up plays in his own zone and manages his gap control really well. He also knows how to win battles behind the net before going from defense to offense.
Those traits are backed by the advanced metrics, which show he ranks in the 93rd percentile for 5v5 defense. He was also on the ice for 59.4% of the high-danger chances, 54.2% of the scoring chances, and 54.3% of the expected goals at 5v5 during the regular season.
To take it a step further, his 59.4% high-danger chance share was the best of any Golden Knights defenseman, including Shea Theodore, who is well regarded as one of the best defensemen in the NHL.
Korczak was scratched for some of the Golden Knights' playoff games, but I wouldn't expect those struggles to follow him to Pittsburgh. He did a lot more good than bad this season, and now he'll have a fresh start in an organization that got the very best out of a handful of players this past season.
Outside of his 5v5 play, I'd expect him to get more responsibility on the penalty kill once the 2026-27 season starts in September. He hardly played on that unit going into the 2025-26 season, but logged just a shade over 35 minutes during the regular season. He may not be one of the first penalty killers that head coach Dan Muse sends out there, but he's still going to factor into the rotation.
Assuming both Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang are on the team to start the year, Korczak will likely start on the third pair. However, there will be room for him to get an elevated role in a future season since Karlsson is heading into the final year of his contract, while Letang only has two seasons left on his.
A third pairing of Declan Carlile and Korczak would be super fascinating, since both players are still young, have come off solid seasons, and have more room to grow.
The Penguins wanted to remake some of their defense this offseason, and they've definitely done that. While the work is not yet done, they now have a really solid player in Korczak, who is only 25. He can and will help the team in a variety of ways next season and into the future.
(Data via Natural Stat Trick).
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