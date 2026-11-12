Comeback Falls Short: Sharks Rally From 2-0 Deficit, Lose to Penguins in Shootout

San Jose Sharks
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David Gonzales-Imagn Images
David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2026 6:03 AMPublished Nov 12, 2026 6:03 AM
Updated Nov 12, 2026 6:45 AM
The Penguins got on the board early, as defenseman Samuel Girard scored his second of the season just moments after Jacob Trouba got done serving a tripping penalty and returned to the ice. Girard has always had success against the Sharks, as this was his sixth goal, and 18th overall point, in 26 games against San Jose.
Just after the halfway point in the second period, the Sharks thought they tied it up but the officials adamantly signaled no goal as the puck had been batted in by Ivar Stenberg's body rather than his stick. Following a very lengthy review, and a strange decision by the SAP Center's DJ to play 'Let It Be,' the call on the ice was confirmed.
Egor Chinakhov nearly scored his fourth of the night in a scramble late in the second period, but found iron instead of nylon. The Sharks were tired as the Penguins sustained pressure for quite a while, but they were able to survive until the end of the period thanks to some big defensive plays and saves by Yaroslav Askarov.
There was a second review just 20 seconds into the third period, as the Penguins believed they had scored but it was impossible to tell whether or not the puck had fully crossed the goal line. After a much quicker review this time, the result was the same as the official confirmed the call of no goal.
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Ben Kindel scored his fourth goal of the season as Zack Ostapchuk sat in the penalty box at 3:28 in the third period.
Macklin Celebrini denied Sergei Murashov of his second career shutout with just over eight minutes remaining in the third period, bringing energy back into the SAP Center.
That energy was sustained as Mason Marchment redirected a pass from Celebrini past Murashov to tie things up with 4:11 remaining in regulation. It was the 100th goal of Marchment's career.
Once again, 60 minutes wouldn't be enough to decide a winner and the game ended up going to overtime. Kris Letang took a holding penalty with just 42 seconds remaining in overtime, giving the Sharks a very abbreviated opportunity to find a winning goal.
The game would ultimately go into a shootout and the Sharks' comeback attempt was spoiled by Ben Kindel who had the lone goal.
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