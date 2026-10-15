Game Day Gutcheck and Lineups: Sharks Visit Music City

The San Jose Sharks are starting a six-game road trip tonight, as they visit Bridgestone Arena to face off against the Nashville Predators.
The Predators (2-2-2) have had the Sharks' number in recent memory as they've won the season series for the last six seasons. Last season, the Sharks picked up their first victory against Nashville since the 2019-20 season, meaning that they have shown they can beat this opponent.
The Sharks have been fairly undisciplined so far this season though, and if they continue that trend tonight, the Predators will take advantage. Nashville has the sixth-best power play to this point in the season with a 27.3% conversion rate. With that being said, the Sharks aren't far behind as they currently sit ninth in the NHL with a 23.5% conversion rate on the power play.
The penalty kill is the same story, except it's even closer. The Predators currently sit 11th in the league with an 84.2% success rate when killing a penalty. The Sharks trail them by .9% and are right behind the Predators in 12th.
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It'll be a battle of top-line centers once again, as the Sharks will need to keep an eye on Steven Stamkos who has seven points (three goals and 4 assists) in six games to start the season.
Darnell Nuse will be a game-time decision tonight, but if he plays, it looks like Luca Cagnoni will be the odd man out following a disappointing performance against Boston.