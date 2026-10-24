Game Day Gutcheck & Lineups: Sharks Look to Avenge Loss to Bruins

The Bruins are off to a very hot start, as they currently sit on 17 points from a possible 22 to start the season. They're just one point behind the Carolina Hurricanes for the league points lead but have a game in hand. As a result, Boston could surpass the Hurricanes with a win over the Sharks. With that being said, the Sharks' goal this season is to reach the playoffs and this is the type of team that they'll have to find a way to beat if they're going to achieve that goal.