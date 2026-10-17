Game Day Preview, Stats & Lineups: Sharks Head to Hockeytown

The Sharks are going with the hot hand in net, as Alex Nedeljkovic will get the start against his former team, having played in the Motor City from 2021 to 2023. The Parma, Ohio native has had quite a bit of success against the Red Wings in his career, recording a .908 save percentage and 2.69 goals against average in seven starts. As for Detroit, they'll be going with veteran goaltender John Gibson between the pipes. The Sharks are very familiar with Gibson, who was a mainstay in the Anaheim Ducks organization for a number of years, as he's played against the team in teal 23 times in his career, going 10-7-5 with one no decision.