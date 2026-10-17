Game Day Preview, Stats & Lineups: Sharks Head to Hockeytown

San Jose Sharks
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Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2026 9:58 PMPublished Oct 17, 2026 9:58 PM
The San Jose Sharks are back in action tonight as they visit the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena for the only time this season.
The Red Wings have been in the headlines quite a bit in recent months as their former captain Dylan Larkin's trade request, their ineffective search for a new general manager, and most recently, Simon Edvinsson's holdout, have been major talking points since July 1. That lack of guidance has been prevalent on the ice, as the Red Wings currently sit third last in the Eastern Conference ahead of only the winless Philadelphia Flyers and the struggling Columbus Blue Jackets.
Meanwhile, the Sharks have been battling a bit of inconsistency this season, but for the most part, they've been impressive and seem to be on track to compete for a playoff spot once March and April come around, assuming nothing changes drastically.
The Sharks are going with the hot hand in net, as Alex Nedeljkovic will get the start against his former team, having played in the Motor City from 2021 to 2023. The Parma, Ohio native has had quite a bit of success against the Red Wings in his career, recording a .908 save percentage and 2.69 goals against average in seven starts. As for Detroit, they'll be going with veteran goaltender John Gibson between the pipes. The Sharks are very familiar with Gibson, who was a mainstay in the Anaheim Ducks organization for a number of years, as he's played against the team in teal 23 times in his career, going 10-7-5 with one no decision.
The Sharks have yet to win a game in regulation to this point in the season, as all four of their victories came in either overtime or in the shootout. Meanwhile, Detroit has had two games extend past regulation and lost both.
The Red Wings do have a number of players who tend to find another level against the Sharks. Viktor Arvidsson has a total of 18 points (12 goals and six assists) in 21 games against the Sharks. Alex DeBrincat is nearly a point-per-game against San Jose, with 20 points in 21 games. There is one player above that threshold, as Lucas Raymond has 12 points in 10 games.
As for the Sharks, Macklin Celebrini has four points in four games against Detroit. Tyler Toffoli has been very effective against the original six franchise throughout his career as well, with 20 points in 26 games. From the blue line, Darnell Nurse has 10 points in 19 career games against the Red Wings, but as reported by Sheng Peng, he's once again a game-time decision.
The Red Wings are expected to run with 11 forwards and six defensemen.
Chernyshov - Celebrini - Smith
Stenberg - Misa - Sherwood
Marchment - Wennberg - Toffoli
Goodrow - Ostapchuk - Graf
Dickinson - Trouba
Orlov - Kesselring
Allan - Cagnoni*
Nedeljkovic
Askarov
*Nurse GTD
Arvidsson - Larkin - Raymond
Brandsegg-Nygard - Finnie - DeBrincat
Rasmussen - Copp - Danielson
Kolesar - Dries
Chiarot - Seider
Faulk - Sandin-Pellikka
Wallinder - Johansson
Anton Johansson
Gibson
Tarasov
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