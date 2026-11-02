Game Preview: Sharks Host Flames in First Hometown Remix Clash

The San Jose Sharks are set to close out their homestand tonight, as they host the Calgary Flames in a 6 P.M. matchup on Monday night.
The Sharks (7-7-1) lost their last game against the Ottawa Senators in embarrassing fashion, being defeated 5-1 in one of their worst showings of the season which led to quite a bit of backlash on social media. The Flames (6-8-0) are also coming off of a loss, as they were defeated by the Colorado Avalanche on Halloween night.
Tonight, the Sharks will be debuting their Hometown Remix jerseys that were unveiled on Monday morning:
Viral sensation and Los Gatos native Devin Cooley unfortunately won't be playing for the visitors, as he's currently on the injured reserve along with Jonathan Huberdeau and Samuel Honzek. As a result, Gilroy native Dustin Wolf will be between the pipes for the Flames. For the Sharks, Yaroslav Askarov will be looking to continue his strong level of play.
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Unsurprisingly, Macklin Celebrini is the Sharks' most effective forward against the Flames historically as he has eight points in eight career games. Mason Marchment is right behind him, with eight points in 10 games. Askarov has performed well against Calgary, although he's struggled to get wins, as he's 1-3-0 all-time against the Flames.
For whatever reason, the Sharks have struggled to contain Flames forward Adam Klapka, as he has three goals and five points in seven games. Wolf is also dominant against his hometown team, as the 25-year-old has a 10-2-0 record with a .919 save percentage.