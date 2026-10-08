Know Your Enemy: San Jose Sharks Visit the St. Louis Blues

San Jose Sharks
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David Gonzales-Imagn Images
David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2026 12:15 AMPublished Oct 8, 2026 12:15 AM
The San Jose Sharks are looking to bounce back from their disappointing performance against the Dallas Stars as they conclude their road trip at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri against the St. Louis Blues.
The Blues made quite a few additions over the summer, so let's take a look at what the Sharks need to know heading into Thursday night's game.
New addition Connor McMichael is the Blues' leading scorer heading into the game against San Jose. He has three points in three games, the only point-per-game player for St. Louis. Dalibor Dvorsky and Mason McTavish lead the Blues in goals with two each.
Throughout the Sharks' history, they've often struggled against the Blues as they have a 50-61-15 record all-time against St. Louis in the regular season. Over the past half decade, Robert Thomas has been St. Louis's most effective player against the Sharks, recording 18 points, six of which were goals, in his 14 most recent meetings against San Jose. Pavel Buchnevich has also been very effective during that span, scoring five goals and 17 points in his last 15 games against the Sharks.
Notably, the Blues' leading scorer Connor McMichael has never had a point against the Sharks in seven games. McTavish, who has yet to play the Sharks as a member of the Blues, was very dangerous against San Jose during his time with the Anaheim Ducks, registering 18 points in 15 games against the team in teal.
As for goalies, Jordan Binnington and Joel Hofer have both played six games against the Sharks. Binnington has by far been the more effective player in those meetings, recording a .911 save percentage and a 2.46 goals against average. Hofer on the other hand, has struggled with an .865 save percentage and 3.65 goals against average.
So far this season, it hasn't been one to remember for the Blues. They picked up a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars to start the season, but in the two games since then, they've lost 6-1 to the Colorado Avalanche and 4-2 to the Chicago Blackhawks. It's important to note, all of St. Louis's games have been on the road to this point though, as they'll host the Sharks in their home opener.
The Sharks won't likely be able to rely on their power play much, especially if they don't have Macklin Celebrini available to them, as St. Louis has had the sixth-best penalty kill to this point in the season, killing off 90% of opposing power plays. With that being said, the Blues' power play has struggled mightily, scoring just 12.5% of the time.
The Sharks are going to be looking to bounce back against a fired up opponent who are playing in front of their home fans for the first time this season. As a result, it should be a hard-fought game one way or another.
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