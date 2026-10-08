Know Your Enemy: San Jose Sharks Visit the St. Louis Blues

So far this season, it hasn't been one to remember for the Blues. They picked up a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars to start the season, but in the two games since then, they've lost 6-1 to the Colorado Avalanche and 4-2 to the Chicago Blackhawks. It's important to note, all of St. Louis's games have been on the road to this point though, as they'll host the Sharks in their home opener.