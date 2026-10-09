Know Your Enemy: The NHL's Second-Best Offense Comes to San Jose

San Jose Sharks
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Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2026 10:32 PMPublished Oct 9, 2026 10:32 PM
For the first time this season, we'll see the San Jose Sharks face one of their key divisional opponents, the Edmonton Oilers, on Saturday.
The Oilers offense has been unstoppable so far this season, as they have the second-most goals for in the NHL with 22, trailing just the Colorado Avalanche.
Last season, the Oilers and Sharks played each other four times, with the Oilers winning three games. Ironically, the Sharks' one win was off the back of a Shakir Mukhamadullin game-winning goal, as he propelled his team at the team over the team he joined a few months later.
Unsurprisingly, the Oilers' most dominant players against the Sharks were the same players who currently take up three of the top four places in the NHL's points leaderboard. Last season, Connor McDavid had 11 points against the team in teal, Evan Bouchard had nine, and Leon Draisaitl had four in just two games. Currently, McDavid leads the NHL with 12 points in four games, Bouchard is third with 11 points (six of which are goals) in four games, and Draisaitl is fourth with nine points.
This will be a major test of the Sharks' new-look defense, as the Oilers certainly aren't lacking offensive firepower. Surprisingly though, the Oilers' power play hasn't been phenomenal this season to this point, as they've converted on 25% of their chances, which is solid, but places them tied for 11th in the league. Their penalty kill has been abysmal though, as they've only killed off 64.3% of opposing power plays which is 27th in the NHL.
Under new coach Mike Babcock, the Oilers have also allowed the sixth-most goals in the NHL to start the season. That's not entirely surprising, considering their current blue line consists of three recent former Sharks, who were amongst the worst defensive teams over the last few seasons. The aforementioned Mukhamadullin, Ty Emberson, and Jake Walman are all currently on the Oilers roster.
Tristan Jarry is expected to start between the pipes for Edmonton. Historically, Jarry has been very effective against the Sharks as he's had a .917 save percentage and 2.43 goals against average in six games against the team in teal. Overall though, he's been struggling mightily and in his only appearance this season he allowed six goals on 23 shots.
Overall, it seems like we should be ready for a barn burner this weekend, as both teams will likely score quite a few goals.
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