Know Your Enemy: The NHL's Second-Best Offense Comes to San Jose

Unsurprisingly, the Oilers' most dominant players against the Sharks were the same players who currently take up three of the top four places in the NHL's points leaderboard. Last season, Connor McDavid had 11 points against the team in teal, Evan Bouchard had nine, and Leon Draisaitl had four in just two games. Currently, McDavid leads the NHL with 12 points in four games, Bouchard is third with 11 points (six of which are goals) in four games, and Draisaitl is fourth with nine points.