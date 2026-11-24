The San Jose Sharks are looking for a second-straight win tonight, as they host the Central Division leaders, the Minnesota Wild.
Both teams placed a player on the injured reserve before tonight's game, as Kiefer Sherwood and Quinn Hughes will both miss a considerable time for their respective teams.
For the second straight game, Collin Graf will be out of the Sharks' lineup but Jacob Trouba is expected to be out for a few games with a lingering injury which allowed Michael Kesselring to step back onto the blue line.
Filip Gustavsson has been activated off the injured reserve for Minnesota, and he's expected to make his first start of the season tonight against the Sharks.
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Former Sharks forward Nico Sturm will be a scratch for the Wild. On top of Graf, the Sharks will also have Libor Hajek as a healthy scratch after he was recalled earlier this morning.