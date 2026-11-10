Players to Watch: New York Islanders vs San Jose Sharks

It's been a truly difficult season to judge Yaroslav Askarov's performance this season. Sometimes, he's the Sharks' best player on the ice. Other times, he struggles mightily. Consistency continues to be an issue for the 24-year-old netminder and his last two outings haven't been great. With that being said, when he's at his best, he's phenomenal and can help keep the Sharks in games. At this point, you never truly know what you're going to get with Askarov between the pipes and that's why he's an important player to keep an eye on.