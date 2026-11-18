The San Jose Sharks are hosting the Calgary Flames for the second and final time this season on Tuesday night. Earlier this month, the Flames defeated the Sharks 2-1, while San Jose was in the middle of what would eventually become a five-game losing streak.
There is some good news and, of course, some bad news for San Jose heading into this game. They're getting Alexander Wennberg back in the lineup tonight and it's been clear that they perform much better when he's on the ice. With that being said, they lost a key part of their identity as Kiefer Sherwood is week-to-week after suffering an injury against the Nashville Predators over the weekend.
Dustin Wolf, a Gilroy native, will get the start for Calgary at the SAP Center after only allowing a single goal in his last trip to the Bay Area. Importantly, Wolf has an 11-2-0 record against the Sharks in his career, which likely made it an easy decision for Flames coach Ryan Huska. Yaroslav Askarov will once again be between the pipes for San Jose.
Projected Lines:
Calgary*
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Dustin Wolf
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San Jose*
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