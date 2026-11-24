It was the San Jose Sharks' final game before Thanksgiving on Monday night and they were looking to build some momentum after a big win over the Seattle Kraken in their last outing.
Unfortunately for the Sharks, a four-point performance by Kirill Kaprizov ruined their plans as they fell 5-2.
Brett Leason gave the Wild an early chance on the power play after he knocked the puck over the glass, and Kirill Kaprizov cashed in to give the Wild a 1-0 lead with his 19th goal in just 25 games this season at 7:37 in the first period.
After Yakov Trenin sat in the penalty box for tripping Mason Marchment, the Sharks got an opportunity to tie things up with a power play of their own. It took some time, but Tyler Toffoli was able to use a rebound to get the puck past Filip Gustavsson on the man advantage to make it a 1-1 hockey game at 10:47 in the first period.
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The Sharks then took the lead with 2:31 remaining in the opening frame, as Macklin Celebrini and Alexander Wennberg created space for a 2-on-1 rush. Wennberg got the puck in some space following a no-look pass from Celebrini, and beat Gustavsson to score his first goal of the season, giving the Sharks a 2-1 lead.
That lead was short-lived though, as Brock Faber scored his second of the season to restore the tie less than two minutes later.
Just 13 seconds into the second period, the Wild took the lead once again. This time, Joel Eriksson Ek was able to beat Yaroslav Askarov to put the Wild on top, 3-2.
From there, nothing would change on the score board until late in the third period when Minnesota scored an empty-net goal off the stick of Blake Coleman to make it a 4-2 game while sealing the victory for the Wild. For good measure, Eriksson Ek scored a second empty-netter to make it a three-goal deficit with less than a minute remaining.