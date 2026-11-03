Remixed Sharks Play The Same Tune, Fall 2-1 to Flames

San Jose Sharks
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Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2026 4:40 AMPublished Nov 3, 2026 4:40 AM
The San Jose Sharks stepped onto the ice wearing remixed uniforms as they hosted the Calgary Flames, but the performance on the ice was more like an encore from the prior games.
The team looked better most of the night, they certainly earn some credit in that regard, but they still were unable to play a full 60 minutes, as they fell 2-1. Gilroy native Dustin Wolf nearly recorded the Flames' first road shutout since Dec. 21, 2023 in the process, but a late Sam Dickinson goal prevented that. Askarov played well at the other end of the ice also, but without run support, there was little he could do.
The Sharks went to the penalty kill early, as Barclay Goodrow sat for interference just three minutes into the night. A big blocked shot and key save by Yaroslav Askarov ensured a successful kill for the team in teal.
The Sharks seemed to be playing much better, particularly as it seemed they were playing with more freedom in the neutral zone, often opting to carry the puck rather than dump and chase. Doing exactly that, Filip Bystedt was able to draw a tripping penalty, sending Adam Klapka to the penalty box. Will Smith looked comfortable playing on the point of the Sharks' new-look five-forward power play, but they were unable to get a go-ahead goal before the penalty expired.
Eventually, Calgary went on to break the tie after a horrendous breakout pass attempt by Nolan Allan went right to Klapka, who had four goals in seven games against the Sharks entering the night, and his shot from the slot sailed past Askarov to give the Flames a 1-0 lead.
The Sharks started the second period like a dump truck climbing a mountain of molasses. It was bumpy, slow, and more than a bit confusing. As the period progressed, things started to click once again and the Sharks looked better. At one stage, Sam Dickinson showed off his skill through the neutral zone with a couple of nice moves leading to a zone entry. That's certainly a nice sight to see, as if he continues to do so, success will eventually follow.
Klapka went back to the penalty box at 9:47 of the middle frame, but the Sharks' penalty kill was cut short when the Sharks were given a hooking penalty, sending Will Smith to the box. Then, with four seconds remaining in Smith's penalty, Goodrow took another penalty as he tripped Matt Coronato.
After the Sharks successfully killed off both penalties to keep it a one-goal game, they got another man advantage of their own when the Flames took a bench minor for too many men on the ice late in the middle period. Despite a strong showing on the power play, they were once again unable to finish any of their chances and took a 1-0 deficit into the third period.
Will Smith hit the inside of the goal post early in the third period, putting him millimeters away from a game-tying goal.
William Stromgren scored his first career goal at 9:14 of the third period to double the Flames lead, bringing the energy down in the SAP Center. Sam Dickinson restored that energy just a few minutes later, as he broke Wolf's shutout to bring the Sharks back within a single goal with just over eight minutes remaining in regulation.
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