Remixed Sharks Play The Same Tune, Fall 2-1 to Flames

The Sharks seemed to be playing much better, particularly as it seemed they were playing with more freedom in the neutral zone, often opting to carry the puck rather than dump and chase. Doing exactly that, Filip Bystedt was able to draw a tripping penalty, sending Adam Klapka to the penalty box. Will Smith looked comfortable playing on the point of the Sharks' new-look five-forward power play, but they were unable to get a go-ahead goal before the penalty expired.