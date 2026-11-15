Sharks Break Franchise History, Complete Multiple Comebacks to Outlast Mammoth

The Sharks' momentum was short-lived as the Mammoth restored their lead in confusing fashion. Zac Jones scored for the second time in the period, getting the first multigoal game of his NHL career. It also marked just the second time in his career that he had more than one goal in a season. The referee prematurely blew the whistle though, thinking that Askarov had covered it, when reality it was sliding toward the goal line, leading to the goal being waved off initially. After a review, the referees decided it was a goal due to continuous motion, making it a 3-1 game in favor of Utah.