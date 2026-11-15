Sharks Break Franchise History, Complete Multiple Comebacks to Outlast Mammoth

San Jose Sharks
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Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2026 5:09 AMPublished Nov 15, 2026 5:09 AM
The San Jose Sharks had to make multiple comebacks, break a franchise record, and have another young defenseman score his first career goal, then survive overtime and a lengthy shootout in order to secure a victory against a depleted Utah Mammoth lineup.
While it wasn't a pretty performance, and there was certainly a lot to not be happy about early in the game, the Sharks did what they had to in order to pick up two points in Salt Lake City in one of the wildest games of the season.
Mammoth defenseman Zac Jones scored his first goal as a member of the Mammoth, and just the fifth of his career, off of a feed by Kailer Yamamoto on the rush. Once again, the Sharks faced an early deficit, giving up the goal just 2:15 into the game.
After Will Smith took the Sharks' second penalty in the opening nine minutes, defenseman Mikhail Sergachev fired a shot from the slot on the ensuing power play. The shot flew past Yaroslav Askarov into the back of the net, doubling the Sharks' lead.
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The Sharks' power play come through in a very big way as Tyler Toffoli cut the Mammoth's lead in half with a power-play goal just past the midway point in the opening frame.
The Sharks' momentum was short-lived as the Mammoth restored their lead in confusing fashion. Zac Jones scored for the second time in the period, getting the first multigoal game of his NHL career. It also marked just the second time in his career that he had more than one goal in a season. The referee prematurely blew the whistle though, thinking that Askarov had covered it, when reality it was sliding toward the goal line, leading to the goal being waved off initially. After a review, the referees decided it was a goal due to continuous motion, making it a 3-1 game in favor of Utah.
Will Smith thought he had brought the Sharks back within a goal early in the second period, but the goal was overturned by the officials after a short review as the play was offside.
The Sharks wouldn't be denied for long, as Adam Gaudette scored on the power play at 3:07 in the second period and six seconds later, Zack Ostapchuk scored his second of the season to set a new franchise record for the fastest back-to-back goals in history.
The prior record jointly belonged to the 1992-93 Sharks and the 2021-22 team, both of whom scored goals seven seconds apart.
Darnell Nurse had a bad giveaway in the defensive zone that resulted in Jack McBain restoring the Mammoth's lead less than halfway through the game.
Liam O'Brien then deflected the puck past Askarov, but the goal was initially waved off for goaltender interference. After Utah opted to challenge the decision, the officials confirmed their decision, giving the Mammoth a minor penalty for delay of game.
Eric Pohlkamp scored his first career goal at 5:23 of the third period with a shot from distance to tie the game at 4-4.
Dmitri Orlov scored a knuckling shot from the point that tricked Karel Vejmelka and found its way into the net, giving the Sharks their first lead of the night with just under six minutes remaining in regulation.
Ivar Stenberg took a late slashing penalty, giving the Mammoth's high-powered power play a chance to tie it up and they did just that. Barrett Hayton scored his third goal of the season fairly quickly to make it a 5-5 hockey game.
Neither regulation nor overtime would decide a winner, so the game went into a shootout to decide the victor. It took until the fifth round for Mason Marchment to score the winning goal, securing a 6-5 victory over the Mammoth. The Sharks now need to travel back to the Shark Tank, as they'll host the Nashville Predators tomorrow night.
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