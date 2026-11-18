The San Jose Sharks were looking to break their run of bad form against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night, but instead the Flames increased their record to 15-2-0 in their last 17 games against the Sharks.
Despite the Sharks getting the game's first goal, they weren't able to contain the Flames' offense as the game went on.
The Sharks got out to an early lead as, shortly after their first power play ended, Mason Marchment connected with Adam Gaudette on a beautiful cross-crease pass that was finished with a one-timer. As a result, the Sharks had a lead just 3:53 into the game.
The lead would short-lived though, as a little over a minute later, Matthew Coronato would score on a 3-on-1 with Mikael Backlund and Joel Farabee to tie things up. Then, with 37 seconds remaining in the opening frame, Martin Pospisil scored off of his backhand to give the Flames a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission.
Related stories
While Jacob Trouba sat in the penalty box for the second time of the night, Simon Nemec scored with a shot from the slot to double the Flames' lead less than two minutes into the middle period.
Jonathan Castagna scored his first career goal to extend the Flames' lead to 4-1 at 4:15 in the third period. Mason Marchment scored a consolation goal with 4:38 remaining in regulation, but it was too little, too late as the Sharks fell 5-2 after an empty-net goal by Castagna with a minute left.
Gilroy native Dustin Wolf improved to 12-2-0 in his career against the Sharks. San Jose will have three days to prepare for their next game against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.